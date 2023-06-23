I want to extend a big thank you to Central Chevrolet.
While recently traveling through Jonesboro, headed West for a hunting trip I experienced a blown transmission (just a couple months out of warranty). I would like to personally thank the dealership manager, Mike Ashford, and the service manager, Tom Barlow, and service advisor, Valerie Hargett.
Realizing the gravity of my situation, I feel like they went above and beyond in order to get my parts overnighted and get me back on the road as soon as possible in spite of their heavy schedules and appointments.
I feel like they were acting as goodwill ambassadors for your community and it is something I will remember. In fact, since I am an avid waterfowler I will plan a trip in the future to your area to experience the area’s great hunting.
Thank you again Central Chevrolet.
