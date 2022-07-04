I wanted to share with you a short story of compassion and kindness that happened to us recently in your fair city of Jonesboro. With the way the world stands now, it is good to see that there are those that still have concern for their fellow man and neighbors.
I am a pastor in Mississippi County and one of our church member's mother was very sick in the hospital. The son and his wife traveled on almost a daily basis to be with her after he got off of work. My wife and I received a call that the doctors had called the family to come to the hospital because the time was near.
We arrived at the hospital and my brother and sister in Christ were completely worn out and hungry. His mother's condition had stabilized and she was resting fairly well, so as soon as another family member arrived to stay with her, we took our brother and sister in Christ to get something to eat.
We arrived at the Golden Corral in Jonesboro, and had just gotten our plates and prayed when the phone rang. We received the news that his mother just passed.
I explained to our waitress what had happened and that our leaving with full plates had nothing to do with the food or service. She went and talked with her manager. Upon her return she said to bring our ticket back once everything was taken care of and they would honor the ticket. If we could not make it back that day she would have the manager sign the ticket so that we could come back at a later date.
I want to say thank you to Tony and his staff at the Golden Corral for all they did. They didn't have to but they showed what Jonesboro is made of, a good and caring community that still practices ... loving thy neighbor.
They are in our prayers and we will drop in to see them when we are in Jonesboro.
God bless you Jonesboro.
Jeff Knowlton
Manila
