The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library could not adequately serve its growing population without the generosity of our community who voted to increase our millage funding in 1996. Since then, we have updated our branches in Caraway, Monette and Lake City, and we opened a branch in Brookland. The updates were made to add public computers and to wire the buildings for the internet, and to make space for programming, especially in the children’s areas. The main branch has been updated to allow more room for computers, expand the genealogy department, and increase the size of the children’s department. We have spent our money responsibly because we understand that as taxpayers, you work hard for your money and we want to provide you everything we can to make you proud of your libraries.
I was told recently that libraries should just be about books. Daycares employ people, so why do you send library staff to those places to read? Why do you send staff to nursing homes when they have paid employees? Besides the fact that daycare and nursing home employees are often overworked and don’t have time to read stories or play games with their children or residents, we believe that everyone is entitled to the library’s resources, not just the people who are able to get in their cars and drive to the library.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.