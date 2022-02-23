I want to publicly thank Janice Griffin, Michael Johnson, Dr. Lily Zeng, and Michael Watkins for their level-headedness at the last Craighead County library board meeting. When I gave an impassioned plea to keep the library’s mask requirement to protect staff and patrons (something that is still necessary given COVID-19 transmission rates are still high in the county), they listened and voted in favor of it.
I also want to thank those four board members for voting down Mark Nichols’s proposed censorship policy. As written, this policy was overly broad – it constantly conflated the children’s section of the library with the young adult’s section, as if there isn’t a huge difference between content acceptable for six-year-olds and sixteen-year-olds – and completely impractical – by my estimate, it would take something like 600 forty-hour workweeks to look over all the children’s and young adult’s materials in the library.
When this last point was brought up at the board meeting, Mr. Nichols stated that the library staff can skip over materials they suspect are free of sexual content (which is not how the policy was written) and just use Google to find the objectionable materials. Presumably, that means to use the lists already compiled by legislators and astroturfed groups, lists overwhelmingly populated by works from LBGTQ+, POC, and female authors.
This is not a coincidence: back in October, Mr. Nichols handed out anti-LGBTQ+ DVDs after a board meeting, an action covered in this very paper. There were calls for his resignation. Despite this, the American Family Association, the producer of the DVD and an SPLC-recognized hate group, posted a glowing profile of Mr. Nichols on their American Family News (AFN) website in November, and AFN journalists were subsequently present at the January board meeting.
This came to a head a week ago, when the AFA ran an online campaign pushing for the policy just hours after Mr. Nichols shared it on social media. These actions are unethical and disqualifying for a library board member, which is why I believe Mr. Nichols should resign.
Steven Summers
Jonesboro, AR
