On Friday, what is being called the Arkansas Traveler Tornado, was launched in Arkansas and then headed right up to the northeast, creating as yet still an uncounted number of deaths.
Here is a partial explanation. In 1878 pioneer explorer and scientist John Wesley Powell drew a line in the dirt along the 100th Meridian that he said divided west from east. Scientists today have already shown that the line has moved east. Hence, “Tornado Alley,” a once-popular but never scientific term, was first believed to lie west of Arkansas. Instead, the line has really moved along to the east.
Our only F5 tornado, the Sneed of April 10, 1929, left behind a ghost town in Jackson County near Newport. After 1950 the tornado mainstream was along Interstate 30 and U.S. Highways 67/167. The Arkansas Traveler went east of Jonesboro, but Leachville and Monette suffered.
The increasing drying and warming up of the land east of 100th Meridian will not only mean that tornadoes will continue to move east, but also that they will increase in ferocity.
In addition, the dryer conditions to the north will hurt their agriculture and deplete aquifers like the Sparta. How long can Arkansas people and their politicians ignore the reality of climate change? Is it another fake?
Enquiring minds should make the effort.
Michael B. Dougan
Jonesboro
