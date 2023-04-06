Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders had to wait Sunday before speaking in front of what was left of Wynne High School until the automated bells stopped playing a hymn at what was left of the nearby First United Methodist Church.

Sanders was visiting the “City with a Smile” two days after a tornado tore through town and destroyed the school, the church and many houses, some painted with a circle X indicating they had been checked for survivors.

Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.