Starting this week, Northeast Arkansans are voting on a referendum to cut property taxes, or keep them artificially high. If the referendum passes, the property tax rate used for financing the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library (CCJPL) will be reduced to provide Arkansans much-needed relief during this time of high inflation.

You may think that this is something the library can’t afford, given the nature of recent comments raising library closures or cutting library hours. But this is simply untrue fear-mongering.