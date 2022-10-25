Starting this week, Northeast Arkansans are voting on a referendum to cut property taxes, or keep them artificially high. If the referendum passes, the property tax rate used for financing the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library (CCJPL) will be reduced to provide Arkansans much-needed relief during this time of high inflation.
You may think that this is something the library can’t afford, given the nature of recent comments raising library closures or cutting library hours. But this is simply untrue fear-mongering.
Here’s the reality: even if the property tax cut passes, the CCJPL will still be running a multi-million dollar operation. Even with the tax cut, there would still be millions going to the library each year.
And the most recent audit report found the library had more than $6.1 million in cash sitting in the bank. In other words, the CCFPL has enough cash burning a hole in its checking account to keep the doors open for who knows how long — without actually needing a dime of taxpayer money!
The library is already taxing us more than it is spending. In 2020, the library received $4.6 million in revenues, but only spent $3.6 million — so its bank account balance rose by a million dollars. The CCJPL is operating as if its taking a profit from the citizenry!
Yet, even with all this cash, the CCJPL can’t even get high marks on its financial audits. In 2020, auditors noted that the library omitted from its audit report an entire section. Auditors also found that the library failed to adopt a policy to capitalize certain materials, and that the library failed to estimate the current cost of its retirement plan.
Here’s the bottom line: CCJPL is receiving more revenue than it needs to operate; is sitting on millions in cash; but can’t get its finances figured out to the full satisfaction of auditors. Why should taxpayers be forced to keep paying a premium tax rate to subsidize this mismanaged operation?
I urge my fellow residents to vote yes on the referendum. Even with the tax cut, the library will still receive millions in public funds each year. And there’s no need for it to close branches or cut hours — it can use some of the millions it has sitting in the bank to keep the doors open.
