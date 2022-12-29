The refundable child tax credit (RCTC) was part of President Biden’s legislative agenda. It did not make it into the Omnibus spending bill, due to Republican opposition. In exchange for renewing the RCTC, Democrats offered their Republican colleagues business tax credits, unfortunately the Republicans would only agree to a six-month extension of the RCTC.
Nevertheless, it’s time for it to be made a permanent part of the nation’s social safety net. Two reasons why Congress should work toward its passage are the Census Bureau’s findings that 17.6 percent of children live in poverty and that 10.2 percent of families nationwide are food insecure. In Craighead County, food insecurity, although the lowest in the four counties in Northeast Arkansas, is still at 16 percent of the population.
In 2020, when the government passed the RCTC, child poverty dropped from 18.8 percent to 11.9 percent. In eleven states the child poverty rate dropped by 50 percent. With the expiration of the tax credit, we saw child poverty climb to 17.6 percent. Evidence, at the local level, of the success in reducing food insecurity can be seen in the drop off of families with children who used food pantries. Helping Neighbors Food Pantry, in Jonesboro, saw a significant drop in clients with children when the RCTC was in effect.
To the extent that Republican’s were willing to consider the tax credit, they insisted that there be a work requirement for those applying for the RCTC. While this sounds reasonable, it’s inclusion could be problematic. For starters, if the work requirement applies to all adult family members of working age, the inability of either to find employment could lead to the family being denied eligibility for the RCTC. This creates the possibility of the unemployed family member leaving the family so that the family in his (her) absence could receive the tax credit.
This possibility is similar to what happened when Aid to Families with Dependent Children was in effect. Under the man-in-the-house rule, a child who otherwise qualified for welfare benefits was denied those benefits if the child’s mother was living with any single or married able-bodied male. The man was considered a substitute father, even if the man was not supporting the child.
In the case of single parent families who find employment, the lack of affordable child care creates a problem. In Texas and New Hampshire, for example, where the minimum wage is still the federal minimum $7.25/hr, the average child care expense for two preschool children exceeds the before tax income of a minimum wage worker. In effect, workers in these two states working full-time for a $500 refundable RCTC are working for a wage that averages out to $3.12 per hour, and all it costs the parent in question is most of the time he or she would have with their preschool children.
Social Security payments exist for retirees. It would not be incorrect to think of the RCTC as a “social security” payment for children. In the US, the indexing of Social Security payments since 1975, caused poverty for seniors to drop from around 30 percent to 9.7 percent, the lowest for any demographic group in the US. We already have evidence that the RCTC passed in March of 2021 as part of the Covid-19 stimulus package, reduced child poverty and food insecurity. An indexed RCTC could permanently lower child poverty and food insecurity even further.
There are those who will claim that the refundable tax credit is simply a back door way of instituting, for families with children, the liberal dream of a guaranteed minimum income, and that such a program will discourage labor market participation. The empirical evidence that we have tells us that this fear is unfounded. The Alaska Permanent Fund is an annual payment that allows for Alaskans to share in a portion of the State minerals revenue, with the only reduction in labor market participation coming from college students changing from part-time to full-time.
As for this being a liberal idea, Milton Friedman a conservative economist and the 1976 Nobel Memorial Prize recipient in economics, originated the idea of a guaranteed income because it would reduce government bureaucracy, increase market efficiency, and because it was both just and equitable.
As of 2021, the per capita income of the United States is 1.86 higher than that of the European Union. Yet, in Europe, only two nations, Italy and Spain have child poverty rates higher than US, and for some European nations, the child poverty rate is in the single digits. Surely the richest nation can afford to do better than allowing 14 million children to live in poverty and 13 million to be food insecure.
Gary Latanich, Ph.D., is professor emeritus of economics at Arkansas State University. He can be contacted by email at garylatanich@gmail.com.
