The refundable child tax credit (RCTC) was part of President Biden’s legislative agenda. It did not make it into the Omnibus spending bill, due to Republican opposition. In exchange for renewing the RCTC, Democrats offered their Republican colleagues business tax credits, unfortunately the Republicans would only agree to a six-month extension of the RCTC.

Nevertheless, it’s time for it to be made a permanent part of the nation’s social safety net. Two reasons why Congress should work toward its passage are the Census Bureau’s findings that 17.6 percent of children live in poverty and that 10.2 percent of families nationwide are food insecure. In Craighead County, food insecurity, although the lowest in the four counties in Northeast Arkansas, is still at 16 percent of the population.

Gary Latanich, Ph.D., is professor emeritus of economics at Arkansas State University. He can be contacted by email at garylatanich@gmail.com.