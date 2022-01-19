The Arkansas Senate is a different place than it used to be, and this time next year it will have changed quite a bit from now.
Unlike typical elections, all 35 Senate seats will be on the ballot because of redistricting after the U.S. census. The redistricting means incumbents will be representing different constituencies than the ones that first elected them – sometimes very different.
Nine senators serving last year definitely will not return because they are term-limited or have chosen not to run. The number will grow even higher if incumbent senators lose contested races in their May party primaries.
We can be confident Republicans will win in November in the roughly 80 percent of the state’s legislative districts where they dominate. We can be confident Democrats will win in the pockets they dominate. Very few races will be competitive in November. In fact, in the November 2020 elections, there were no Senate races, and only five in the House, with less than a five-point spread. Most other current legislators either won easily or ran unopposed.
A surprising departure was announced Jan. 10 when Sen. Trent Garner, R-El Dorado, said he would not run for re-election and instead concentrate on building his law practice.
Garner is a former aide to Sen. Tom Cotton and practices a similar style of combative, uncompromising politics. In fact, he’s more combative and uncompromising than Cotton. His father-in-law, Matt Stone, announced he is running to replace him.
The Senate, once a collegial place and probably too much so, has become more partisan and personal – more so than the House. Garner is both a cause and a reflection of that.
The acrimonious atmosphere was a reason cited by Sen. Keith Ingram, D-West Memphis, when he announced Jan. 7 that he won’t seek re-election. He is one of only seven Democrats remaining, so the unpleasantness was compounded by his being part of an overwhelmed minority.
Three other senators, including two Democrats, are term-limited: Sens. Joyce Elliott, D-Little Rock; Larry Teague, D-Nashville; and Cecille Bledsoe, R-Rogers. Teague often voted with Republicans, and his rural Arkansas area could be ripe for a Republican pickup.
Two Republican senators are seeking statewide offices rather than run for re-election. Those are Sen. Jason Rapert, R-Conway, an outspoken pro-life lawmaker who is part of the crowded field running for lieutenant governor; and Sen. Mat Pitsch, R-Fort Smith, a business conservative who is running for state treasurer.
Another departing senator is Sen. Jim Hendren, R-Gravette, the nephew of Gov. Asa Hutchinson and the Senate president pro tempore in 2021. Hendren’s relationship and alliance with his uncle helped make him a Senate leader, but he soured on the party during the Trump administration and became an independent last year in the wake of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. He formed a group, Common Ground Arkansas, whose goal is to elect what it would call less partisan officeholders. His sister, Rep. Gayla McKenzie, R-Gravette, has announced she is running for his seat.
One recent lawmaker has already left office. Former Sen. Lance Eads, R-Springdale, a former Chamber of Commerce official, resigned his office to take a lobbyist position. Colby Fulfer, the chief of staff for the Springdale mayor, won a runoff in a special election Jan. 11 and will be the favorite when he faces Democrat Lisa Parks on Feb. 8.
Several Republican senators face primary challengers. Two of them are Sen. Breanne Davis, R-Russellville, who faces opponents Joe Pearson and Rick Harrell; and Sen. James Sturch, R-Batesville, who is being challenged by Rep. John Payton, R-Wilburn, and Ronald Laslo.
Another incumbent being challenged is Sen. Bob Ballinger, R-Ozark. He and Garner are allies, and while Ballinger can also be combative, he’s more jovial than Garner. Ballinger’s opponents so far are Rep. Keith Slape, R-Compton, a retired sheriff, and Bob Largent, the CEO of the Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce.
The races to watch will be those in the May Republican primaries. That’s particularly the case when they pit pragmatic, traditional, business-focused conservatives – Asa Hutchinson types – against those who are more focused on social issues and/or who practice more of a bare-knuckled politics like former President Trump’s.
A shift of a few seats either direction can make a difference when there’s only 35.
Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.
Commented