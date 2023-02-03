I know that no one is interested in my ramblings, but the circus in Washington is just that — an attempt by a handful of fanatics to force cuts in programs that don't affect them is unpatriotic.
First, there should never have been or ever should be a limit on the debt limit. The U.S. government must have the ability to borrow as it sees fit as authorized by Congress. It's not like the President alone can borrow money. The House is the one that authorizes spending. The President simply spends what they authorize.
Second, if these elected officials really care about spending, they'd do several things. 1. Pass a balanced budget bill, amendment, whatever it takes, to force Congress to balance its budget without having to spend. 2. Pass a bill that capitalizes the national debt and requires Congress to pay down the national debt every year first by a fixed amount, say $50 billion a year until paid off. Exchange the treasury bills for debt elimination bonds at a fixed rate of 2% tax exempt for Americans only.
Just doing these two things would eliminate the arguing and fighting over the debt each year. Anyone who does not support these ideas should not be elected to Congress in 2024!
Robert Butler
Marmaduke
