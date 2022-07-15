It has become obvious that, instead of “Donald Trump and Russia, Russia, Russia”, the real threat to the survival of America and the free world is, “Joe Biden, liberal Democrats and China, China, China”! However, the question now is whether the American people are willing to do what is necessary to correct the problem?
American people… Beware! Whether Republican, Democrat, Christian, non-Christian, or anyone else used by China and their partners in their quest to rule the world, China realized that this would not be possible with Donald Trump as the American President. They worked in conjunction with the liberal Democrat Party and global leftists to steal the 2020 election from Donald Trump and the American people, but unfortunately for Liberal Democrats, they placed all of their eggs into the basket of a corrupt buffoon named Joe Biden.
Since so many American people have decided they don’t need the guidance and blessings of Almighty God, there is but one saving grace left available to the American Nation, and that is the total ineptness and dysfunction of the Biden Administration demands their removal! This Administration has totally collapsed as far as anything positive is concerned, and Biden’s ineptitude and jealousy of Trump has almost single-handedly destroyed the American economy!
It’s now or never America! What is more important, the survival of this nation, or preserving Democrat control, regardless of the cost?
Jon Hubbard
Jonesboro
