It was either the best deal that could have been reached given the political makeup of the House, Senate and White House, or it was a bad deal that might have been much better had Speaker Kevin McCarthy and House Republicans held out for more.

Kevin Roberts, president of The Heritage Foundation, a conservative Washington, D.C., think tank, is on the side of those who think it could have been made better: “Most fiscally conservative and pro-growth policies contained in the House-passed (bill) were stripped out or diluted. When Americans last gave their representatives in Washington this much support to rein in the government in 2011, Congress signed into law the Budget Control Act, which cut discretionary spending roughly 15 times more than the deal in front of us today. The new agreement essentially leaves untouched Biden’s slush fund for 87,000 new IRS agents to audit American families. Additionally, this bill will likely lead to increased overall spending levels next year, giving up on the $132 billion in real upfront cuts promised by (the bill). In exchange, this bill would give the Biden administration and the federal bureaucracy a blank-check debt limit suspension for two years.”

