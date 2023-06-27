The Freedom Caucus in the House is again talking about reducing the budget deficit by cutting federal spending to achieve a balanced budget, even if this results in a government shutdown. Make no mistake about it, their real motive is to cut federal spending.
The deficit, which they claim is damaging to the nation by driving up the national debt is a smoke screen to camouflage their real intent, a reduction in federal spending. But since they intend to use the budget deficit and debt as the vehicle to accomplish their goal, it’s worth talking about the impact(s) of deficits and debt.
Contrary to what the public has been lead to believe, budget deficits are not always bad, and an annually balanced budget is never a good policy. When the economy sinks into recession, employment falls, incomes decline, and as incomes decline so do tax collections, this creates a cyclical budget deficit. This deficit is not bad in and of itself, it simply reflects the state of economic activity.
As counter intuitive as it may seem, the fiscal policy solution to a recession is for the government to increase the size of the budget deficit. By raising spending and cutting taxes the government stimulates demand so that there is a need to employ those recently laid off. This additional deficit, called a structural deficit, is good in the sense that it is moving the economy toward full employment, and toward a more balanced budget.
Deficits are undeniably bad when their existence causes inflation. You should never create a budget deficit by raising spending or cutting taxes when your economy is at full employment. Full employment economies, by definition, are incapable of expanding output or employment, thus deficit spending at the full employment point has only one effect and that is to push prices higher – a phenomenon we refer to as inflation.
The unstated assumption in all of this is that the federal budget should always be tax-financed and balanced, an assumption that is not true. There is no economic reason why a portion of the federal budget could not be deficit-financed, or to put it another way, there is no reason why we shouldn’t allow the national debt to grow annually as long as the debt-to-GDP ratio doesn’t cause the unemployment or inflation rate to rise over the long-run.
Proof that allowing debt to grow annually will do no long-term harm to the economy can be seen in the historical data. In 1948, during the Truman administration, the national debt was $252 billion, the debt-to-GDP ratio was 92 percent, unemployment was 4 percent, and the inflation rate, after years of deficit war spending, was only 3 percent.
Fifty two years later, in 2000, as Clinton was leaving office, the national debt had grown to $5,674 billion, while the debt-to-GDP ratio had fallen to 55 percent. The unemployment rate was 4 percent, and the inflation rate was only 2.7 percent, which was .3 percent lower than 52 years earlier.
Today, national debt stands at $30,824 billion, the debt-to-GDP ratio has risen to 116 percent, which is close to the peak WWII debt ratio of 119 percent, but the unemployment rate is lower, 3.7 percent, than it was in 1948 and 2000, and the inflation rate as measured by the CPI is only 4 percent, only 1 percent higher than 1948 and 1.3 percent higher than in 2000, not bad given the supply chain problems caused by the COVID shutdown.
Claims that our reliance on deficit finance will damage economic growth as the debt-to-GDP ratio rises to unsustainable levels are not supported by the economic data. Japan’s debt-to-GDP ratio is 255 percent, Russia’s debt-to-GDP ratio is only 13.4 percent, yet with a population that is larger by 15 percent than Japan’s, Russia’s GDP is only 38 percent of Japan’s GDP. Growth is a function of labor productivity and population growth, not debt levels.
What we’re seeing with the Biden administration’s Inflation Reduction Act, the CHIPS Act, and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is what we saw with Roosevelt’s Social Security Act, Eisenhower’s “Interstate Highway” program, and the Johnson administration’s passage of Medicare and Medicaid, a commitment to protecting and expanding the public’s welfare.
What differentiates prior fiscal policy efforts from those of today is the refusal by today’s Republicans to consider any tax increases, anything that increases revenue to fund social programs is off the table. This leaves Democratic administrations with one option, passing legislation via the “continuing resolution” process which brings with it increases in the budget deficit and the national debt. Even with no proof, Republicans continue to insist that federal spending is a problem, but whatever problem they see, exists only in the minds of Republicans.
Gary Latanich, Ph.D., is professor emeritus of economics at Arkansas State University. He can be contacted by email at garylatanich@gmail.com.
