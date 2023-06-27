The Freedom Caucus in the House is again talking about reducing the budget deficit by cutting federal spending to achieve a balanced budget, even if this results in a government shutdown. Make no mistake about it, their real motive is to cut federal spending.

The deficit, which they claim is damaging to the nation by driving up the national debt is a smoke screen to camouflage their real intent, a reduction in federal spending. But since they intend to use the budget deficit and debt as the vehicle to accomplish their goal, it’s worth talking about the impact(s) of deficits and debt.

Gary Latanich, Ph.D., is professor emeritus of economics at Arkansas State University. He can be contacted by email at garylatanich@gmail.com.