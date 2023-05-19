Jonesboro, AR (72401)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun early, then becoming cloudy later in the day. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 86F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 62F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.