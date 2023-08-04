The last of the Hunt household is now mobile as my youngest turned 16 on Tuesday earning his much-anticipated ability of being able to climb in his truck and drive himself to his many destinations.
For me, this offers some relief in the form of time and stress related to scheduling, but also adds much in the way of increased worry.
I emphasize to him that it is not solely based on the fact that he is young and a new driver that I worry so much – though that is a factor. It is also based on the fact that, in truth, we all take our lives in our hands every time we get behind the wheel.
We as a human race have turned ourselves into projectile objects barreling down the roadways toward other projectile objects. When all goes well, all is well, but unfortunately, that is not always the case.
Until this week, on any given day the Hunt family had three projectile objects out hurtling around in the chaos. Now we have four – thus, additional worry.
But for Colter, it is a long-awaited freedom. If he wants to go practice soccer at 10 a.m., it is as simple as walking outside, climbing in his truck and driving to the field. What a difference a week makes.
In the few days since he turned in his restricted license for his official one, he has driven from our home in Paragould to Joe Mack Campbell Park in Jonesboro a couple times, as well as to numerous destinations around Paragould.
I asked him one evening when I came in from work how it felt to be able to go places on his own and he said, “Great, but I’m still getting used to driving by myself.”
I found that kind of funny, as not long ago he had told me he couldn’t wait until he could drive without me because I made him more nervous than driving. I might be a tad overbearing with comments like “Do you see that car up there?” (a mile in front of us according to Colter) or “You need to slow down!” (already going 50 in a 55 according to Colter).
The last time I rode in the front seat with him I yelled for him to watch out when a van turned in front of him that he said clearly had enough time to make the turn. Maybe he had a point…
So, near the end of his driver “training,” I had started bowing out to either let him drive with his dad or I’d ride in the back seat and let him drive and Jason ride shotgun.
I have to admit, he has taken the process of learning to drive seriously. Having been a late bloomer myself, not driving until I was 18, it is interesting to watch him embrace both the freedom and the responsibility that comes with joining the masses on the road.
Thursday he drove himself to his registration for his junior year in high school. It was bittersweet. While I am proud of the young man he is becoming, it is a little sad that he doesn’t need his mom quite as much as he did a week ago.
