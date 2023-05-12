The popular Netflix series “The Diplomat” has Keri Russell playing a woman who’s really sore that she’s been made American ambassador to the United Kingdom. Many Americans would pay a fortune to become America’s representative to the Court of St. James’s, and some do. It’s a non-secret that ambassadorships in the choice capitals go for campaign contributions of around $300,000. There has been only one career foreign service officer in London since 1952.

That’s the sordid real-world of American politics. But in this fiction, you wish the honor had gone to a shopping-mall developer who wanted to do the job rather than a ludicrous character who hollers vulgarities and walks barefooted through the grounds of stately Winfield House, the ambassadorial residence.

