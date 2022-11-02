The essence of something is its basic, real, significant individual feature or features. Many believe the essence of life is “eat less, move more.” What about the essence of January 6th?

The essence of the events of January 6 is clear to most Americans. While the United States Capitol was being attacked by an angry mob with all kinds of weapons, the President of the United States did nothing but sit on his hands and watch TV for 3 hours and 47 minutes.