The essence of something is its basic, real, significant individual feature or features. Many believe the essence of life is “eat less, move more.” What about the essence of January 6th?
The essence of the events of January 6 is clear to most Americans. While the United States Capitol was being attacked by an angry mob with all kinds of weapons, the President of the United States did nothing but sit on his hands and watch TV for 3 hours and 47 minutes.
You read that right. For nearly four hours while our Nation’s capitol was under attack, the President of the United States did nothing.
He watched windows of the capitol building get smashed out with police shields, watched doors of the capitol smashed open, watched a veteran get shot and killed, and still he did nothing.
Four hours into the attack, after police officers were beaten, pepper sprayed, hit with lead pipes, and assaulted with fire extinguishers resulting in over 120 police officers being hospitalized, trump got up off his hands, strolled outside the White House, and said to those who brutalized police officers at the Nation’s capitol: “We love you, now go home.”
This is the essence of what happened on January 6th. Though there is far more that happened on this day, this is the basic, real, significant individual feature of what happened. The President sat on his hands and watched TV for four hours while the nation’s Capitol building was under assault.
I hope most Americans learned the essence of January 6th. Trump was the president who did nothing to prevent 120 police officers from getting beaten and hospitalized. And then he told the people who did the crimes “We love you.”
Imagine what he might have done if the mob was Islamic terrorists or black Americans instead of white Americans. Would he have done nothing and then say “We love you”?
The why of January 6th is also clear. 74 million Americans voted for Trump in 2020; 85 million Americans voted against Trump, a difference of 11 million Americans. Trump lost. But he did not want a peaceful transfer of power.
