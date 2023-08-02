While visiting the First Presbyterian Church Day Camp in Paragould, which was held this summer for children in first through sixth grade, an inquisitive youngster asked me when was the first newspaper ever in the universe.
I had to tell him I didn’t know when the first one in the universe was, but that the first newspaper in the American colonies was published in 1690, and that after its first issue, the government shut it down.
Publick Occurrences both Forreign and Domestick was that newspaper. It was in Boston. That one and only issue hit the streets on Sept. 25, 1690. It had three pages of news and the last page was left blank so the reader could do what they wanted with it.
The paper reported that “Christianized Indians” in some parts of Plymouth had appointed a day of Thanksgiving to God.
It reported small-pox raging in the city had seemed to calm down and wasn’t as bad as the previous small-pox epidemic 12 years before. The most recent episode had claimed about 320 lives, maybe half as many as died before.
Other stories shared were about a man who hanged himself after his wife died, a fire from a few weeks before that consumed about 20 houses, and a more recent fire that claimed the life of a young man and destroyed five or six homes, and a story about two children, ages 11 and 9 that were believed to have been kidnapped by “barbarous Indians.”
The paper reported that Indians allied with the English had taken French prisoners that were “used in a manner too barbarous for any English to approve,” along with other reports of fighting between the French and their Indian allies, and the English and their Indian allies, in the colonies and Canada.
And Publick Occurrences both Forreign and Domestick included a letter to a captain from an English colony that among other things, mentions that France’s King Louis XIV was fighting with his son because the King had had an affair with his daughter-in-law. King Louis XIV is well known for his debauchery and scandalous antics at Versailles, including an affair with his sister-in-law, too.
Anyway, four days after that paper came out, this order of the Colonial Governor and Council was posted:
“Whereas some have lately presumed to Print and Disperse a Pamphlet, Entitled, Publick Occurrences, both Forreign and Domestick: Boston, Thursday, Septemb. 25th, 1690. Without the least Privity and Countenance of Authority. The Governour and Council having had the perusal of said Pamphlet, and finding that therein contained Reflections of a very high nature: As also sundry doubtful and uncertain Reports, do hereby manifest and declare their high Resentment and Disallowance of said Pamphlet, and Order that the same be Suppressed and called in; strictly forbidden any person or persons for the future to Set forth any thing in Print without License first obtained from those that are or shall be appointed by the Government to grant the same.”
By Order of the Governor and Council,
– Isaac Addington, Secr., Sept. 29, 1690
According to the National Humanities Center, the failure of the editor, Benjamin Harris, to apply for a license to print his newspaper, in addition to his criticism of the treatment of French captives by the Indian allies of the English, and his publishing rumors about the moral behavior of the French royal family, led to his newspaper being banned after one issue, and all undistributed copies of the paper were destroyed.
A copy is kept at The London Public Record Office, supposedly. You can read the whole thing through the National Humanities Center website at nationalhumanitiescenter.org. There wouldn’t be another newspaper in Boston until 1704.
Of course I didn’t share all those details with the kids, but I did tell them that once we became a country, our founding fathers made sure the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution protects freedom of speech, freedom of religion, freedom of the press, and the right to protest what our government is doing. And they did that because those things are so very important.
The First Amendment, as part of the Bill of Rights, was adopted 101 years after Publick Occurrences, both Forreign and Domestick, and it’s been under attack one way or another for more than 230 years now. But without those freedoms, there’d be no freedom here at all.
