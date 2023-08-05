That America’s Founders were brilliant men supported by equally strong women is beyond dispute. They created a framework for a new nation and a Constitution which, if obeyed, would provide protection from big government and ensure individual liberty on a scale unknown in the world at that time.

The one thing they avoided in the Constitution and Bill of Rights was political parties. They made no mention of them, and for good reason, according to History.com, “The framers of the new Constitution desperately wanted to avoid the divisions that had ripped England apart in the bloody civil wars of the 17th century. Many of them saw parties – or ‘factions,’ as they called them – as corrupt relics of the monarchical British system that they wanted to discard in favor of a truly democratic government.”

