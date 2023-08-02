Climate change is not a far-off problem; it's happening here and now. We experienced July's hottest month in the United States' recorded history.
Worldwide, we are experiencing significant increases in floods, droughts, tornados, forest fires and other global warming-related phenomena.
The U.S. and many other countries have committed to moving to solar, wind, and geothermal renewable energy sources. The auto industry is dedicating significant resources to transition to electric vehicles. Many other industry sectors are taking positive actions to reduce their carbon footprints. These changes will all take time.
Carbon dioxide emission is the greatest contributor to global warming. Transportation accounts for one-fifth of CO₂ emissions, 45% of which are passenger vehicles.
If 5 million electric cars were sold annually, it would take 20 years to replace the 100 million fossil fuel-powered cars currently registered in the U.S. In 2023 the forecast for electric car sales in the U.S. is 1.5 million. Fossil fuel-powered cars will continue to be used for quite some time, as will fossil fuel electric power generation.
During COVID-19, driving mileage in the U.S. was reduced by 15-40%, contributing to reduced carbon dioxide emissions of 2.4 billion tons globally. The result: Cleaner Air!
Small changes can create big results.
I ask all Americans to make a pledge today to reduce their annual driving mileage by 10%. Pledge now. Do it for yourself, your family, your community, country, and the world. United, we can win!
