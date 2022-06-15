A question was recently asked by a local news station on Facebook:
"What life skill should everyone learn before graduating high school?"
My answer is this, I think that a very important life skill to learn before a young man or women reaches the age of adulthood, that I think is essential to being happy in this life, is learning how to get along with others, and respect and be kind to their elders and their peers, even if they have a different religion or look different or act different then you do.
To learn the Biblical golden rule, (paraphrased), "Treat others as you would want to be treated." If this is taught early in a person's life, it is my belief that it will carry them through the hard times of this life, and it would be the wisest and most beneficial eternal lesson they ever learn.
Never look down on anyone, or think yourself better than anyone else, never compare yourself to anyone else, learn to value yourself and others for the unique and special way God created each one of us. See all people as equal to you, rather then any better or worse.
Learn to value the friendships and relationship you have with others more so than money, fame, material possessions or knowledge. Because in the end this is all that will last. Love of God, yourself and your fellow man/women. If we learn early on in life to put God and then others before our own wants and needs everything else in life will fall into place the way God intended it.
Tania Jewel Orr Stephens
Jonesboro
