If one is to believe the prevailing narrative from Donald Trump’s current campaign to retake the White House, the 2024 Republican presidential primary might as well be over. The former president has been consistently dominating the top-line horse race polling for months now, the argument goes, despite (or perhaps because of?) the fact he has now been criminally indicted four separate times, by three different prosecutors, in four different jurisdictions. Therefore, the Trump triumphalists shout from their rooftops, the other candidates should just drop out right now. “Spare your dignity and coronate Trump today!!!”
This argument is absurd for approximately a million different reasons.
First, and perhaps most important, the last time I checked the calendar, it still said, “August 2023.” A political party’s first televised presidential primary debate marks the unofficial beginning of its normal, non-activist voter base paying attention in earnest. Yes, Trump has maintained a stubborn lead in the national horse race polls for months now. But it is still ridiculously early.
Second, and perhaps next important, it is totally unclear what shape Trump might find himself in six months from now, to say nothing of one year from now. Many of the former president’s “coronate him today!”-style enthusiasts tend to suppose, because of the thoroughly unjust nature of the ruling class’s sprawling multistate legal persecution of Trump, that he will be inevitably exonerated from all charges and acquitted of all legal woes.
Trump’s supporters are right on the unjustness of the Regime’s jihad against Trump – though the former president’s often-myopic conduct, from his ignoring a grand jury subpoena in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents retention case to the outlandish, infamous Jan. 2, 2021, phone call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in the Fulton County, Georgia case, makes it all-too easy for his foes.
Third, there is a low but non-zero possibility that, at some point next year, the result of at least one of these criminal cases will be Trump in handcuffs in a prison cell. Trump will try to delay all four criminal trials until after election season, but he will probably be unsuccessful in that effort. And while he could indeed pardon himself for his own federal crimes if he is found guilty in one (or both) of Department of Justice special counsel Jack Smith’s two indictments and (against all odds) elected president again, he would have no such luck on the state-level charges – particularly in Georgia, the most perilous of all four indictments.
The idea that now is the time to coronate Trump as the 2024 Republican presidential nominee, therefore, is simply ridiculous. But Trump’s continued polling dominance, especially in national horse race metrics, is also undeniable. For that reason above all else, next week’s first GOP presidential primary debate in Milwaukee matters a lot to every other candidate not named “Donald Trump.”
Every Trump rival who will be in Milwaukee is presumably preparing in earnest for the big night, but the stakes are clearly highest for Trump’s top rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Despite sky-high (perhaps unreasonably high) expectations at the time of formal campaign launch and a supporting super PAC touting massive sums of cash on hand, the DeSantis operation has thus far underperformed at the national level. Partially, that can be blamed on the fact that DeSantis has thus far been whacked with more negative advertising expenditures than Trump and incumbent President Joe Biden combined.
Ultimately, Republican voters want someone who will fight for them – for their priorities and their values. And they need to be inspired to believe in someone. Barack Obama is in one sense the last person alive Republicans should take advice from, but perhaps there was a kernel of truth to be found in the success of his ubiquitous “Hope” branding from 2008.
Donald Trump remains the favorite to capture the Republican presidential nomination. He was always going to be. But this race is very, very far from over yet. As the aphorism from the world of sports goes, that’s why they play the game.
Josh Hammer is a syndicated columnist through Creators Content. He is opinion editor of Newsweek, a research fellow with the Edmund Burke Foundation and a contributing editor for Anchoring Truths.
