The past five weeks has seen a flurry of media activity, clearly coordinated, against the right-of-center U.S. Supreme Court.
First, ProPublica began publishing a series of pieces “exposing” the well-known fact of Justice Clarence Thomas’ long-running friendship with billionaire real estate tycoon Harlan Crow, and alleging ethical improprieties pertaining to the justice’s purported failure to disclose certain information. Second, Politico alleged a conflict of interest for Justice Neil Gorsuch in an old real estate transaction in his native Colorado that involved the CEO of a major law firm. Third, Business Insider relied on a “whistleblower” to allege corruption on the part of Jane Roberts, the wife of Chief Justice John G. Roberts, due to her being a well-compensated legal recruiter. Fourth, The New York Times ran a lengthy front-page story about the at-times coziness between George Mason University’s Antonin Scalia Law School and some of the Court’s right-of-center justices.
There is absolutely nothing wrong with a Supreme Court justice having a long-running friendship with a wealthy political activist. As for Justice Gorsuch, his stake in the underlying Colorado property was via a LLC, so he too did not skirt any mandatory disclosure rules. As for Jane Roberts, it is not exactly a state secret that prominent legal recruiters, and headhunters more broadly, can rake in lucrative commissions. And the Times‘ polemic against Scalia Law is little more than a pitiful lament that the Left does not unilaterally control every single top-50 law school in America.
Nonetheless, despite these glaring factual omissions, misrepresentations and the misleading natures of these hit pieces, the Democrat-controlled Senate Judiciary Committee still deemed it necessary to hold a hearing last week on “ethics reform.”
It is incumbent upon sober elected officials to reject this disinformation operation.
In the year 2023, the Left has nearly completed its century-plus-long “march through the institutions.”
The last remaining bulwark for the Right, is the political arena: Republicans currently occupy 26 out of the 50 governor mansions, and have 22 state-level “trifectas” of consolidated gubernatorial/state legislative control (compared with only 17 for Democrats). At the federal level, Republicans retain a slim majority in the House of Representatives and, most important, conservatives control the Supreme Court. In 2022, moreover, the Court had an impressively conservative term, most prominently including its ruling to devolve to the democratic process all regulation of abortion.
The current operation thus amounts to one big, crass intimidation tactic – a flexing of muscle by what the late Andrew Breitbart famously called the “Democrat-media complex.” The goal is to browbeat the justices into ruling the Left’s way in this term’s marquee cases – including the potentially imminent end of America’s sordid affirmative action regime in the twin pending cases out of Harvard and the University of North Carolina – or else feel Democrats’ political wrath. That wrath could come in numerous forms, including judicial impeachment, jurisdiction-stripping legislation, or, perhaps most harrowing, the ever-looming threat of court-packing.
Let us be clear: That is the end goal here. “Ethics reform” is simply a convenient smokescreen – and not a particularly clever one, at that.
Supreme Court justices do not typically make a habit of speaking for themselves, Justice Samuel Alito’s recent interview with the Wall Street Journal notwithstanding. It is thus necessary for those of us who can speak up to do so, and to defend the integrity, independence and institutional durability of what Alexander Hamilton famously called, in The Federalist No. 78, the “least dangerous” branch of the federal government. With any luck, the Democrat-media complex’s disinformation operation will fail miserably.
Josh Hammer is a syndicated columnist through Creators Content. He is opinion editor of Newsweek, a research fellow with the Edmund Burke Foundation and a contributing editor for Anchoring Truths.
