The stories of fully vaccinated persons becoming again infected continue to grow in number. One recent case in Arkansas was Federal Judge of the Eastern District Billy Roy Wilson. While names are sometimes mentioned, what this translates to in terms of human suffering is invariably left out. However, two cases have come to our attention, and these are their stories.
“My son and I I caught it from a vaccinated person. I missed about 10 days work. The infection itself was between a flu and a cold and no problem, but there was an accompanying lassitude that was no fun. Each separate symptom, sore throat, cough, nausea and diarrhea lasted about three days, and were items in a series, not all at once. The worst came last. I became afraid to ride in a car and not just a little afraid. My son felt the same thing, so I think it is part of the disease and it has lasted about three days, too. The virus weakens the body and imaginary horrors creep in. You know they are imaginary, but they are no fun. I cannot imagine how awful it must be to face it without the protection of the vaccine.”
There are plenty of indications that vaccines have saved lives, and some concessions in the last 40 years have been made for religious convictions. Measles kills adults and polio attacked both children and adults. Should children and adults be free to spread Hepatis B? Is it an acceptable topping in Arkansas for your pizza?
So why is there so much resistance to getting vaccinated? One element now is the politicization of COVID, another is Arkansas’s low achievement rates in science and mathematics. Does this explain why Craighead County consistently ranks fifth in the state in COVID cases? Recently, we were second, just behind Pulaski County which is slightly larger. The delta variant has taken root in the Delta even though that was not the reason for so naming it.
The smallpox vaccination I received as a child stayed on my left arms until recently. And opponents of integration in 1959 cited polio as a reason why Little Rock schools should not reopen. School board member Ted L. Lamb shot that down, producing a telegram from Dr. Jonas Salk, who had just won the Nobel Prize for medicine.
Today, Dr. Anthony Fauci is not accorded such respect and had best not come to visit Arkansas.
Michael B. Dougan
Jonesboro
