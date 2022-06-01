The U.S. social safety net is a set of social welfare programs administered by local, tribal, state and federal agencies to assist families in financial need. There are five categories of programs in the nation’s social safety net: Health Assistance, which includes Medicaid and CHIP; Nutrition Assistance, which includes SNAP (food stamps), WIC (women, infants, and children) and families on free or reduced school meals; Cash Assistance, which includes Supplemental Social Income and Temporary Assistance to Needy Families; Shelter Assistance, which includes energy aid and Section 8 housing subsidies; and Social Insurance, which includes Social Security, Medicare and unemployment compensation.
A close look at the specific programs in the social safety net reveals that a large proportion of American families rely on them. Between 2013 and 2020, the number of families that are on Medicaid or the Children’s Health Insurance Program has increased from 21 to 24 percent of families. The number of families receiving Supplemental Social Income increased slightly, with the biggest increases coming with families on Social Security and Medicare, which increased from 31 percent to 34 percent and 29 percent to 35 percent, respectively.
Some improvement in family welfare can be seen in areas where program enrollment declined. Fewer families are receiving free or reduced school meals and fewer Women are on WIC. Families receiving cash assistance through the Temporary Assistance to Needy Families have also declined, as has energy assistance. Unfortunately this is not the case for families needing rental assistance through the Section 8 housing program, which has stayed at 4.8 percent of families between 2013 and 2020.
One area where we might think that there was improvement was in the SNAP (food stamps) program. In that program the number of families enrolled in the program declined by two percentage points. Unfortunately, this decline is due to budget cuts during the Trump administration rather than an improvement in the food insecurity needs of families.
In an effort to shine more light on the financial status of families, and thus provide the necessary data to assist the government in its efforts to improve the social safety net, the Federal Reserve collects information through its Survey of Household Economics and Decision (SHED).
The most recent report indicates that self-reported financial well-being reached its highest level since the SHED began in 2013, but the data also shows how many families are still struggling and depend of the nation’s social safety net.
In the fourth quarter of 2021, 22 percent of adults reported not doing okay. The share of adults who reported that they could not cover a $400 emergency expense using cash, or its equivalent, decreased from 50 percent to 32 percent, and while this is a significant decrease, it still represents about a third of the nation who have no financial cushion.
More evidence that our social safety net is still needed can be seen in how families spent their refundable Child Tax Credit (CTC). Higher-income parents primarily saved the money, while most lower income parents primarily spent it on housing, items for their children or food. Thirty percent of CTC recipients with income less than $50,000 used the largest portion of their credit on housing expenses, more than 20 percent spent the largest portion on their children, and 15 percent spent the largest portion on food.
Fifteen percent of adults (with no children) with income less than $50,000 struggled to pay their bills because of varying monthly income. Among parents in this income range, 27 percent struggled to pay their bills because of income variability.
The most recent data we have from the Fed and the Census Bureau is from 2021 and 2020, but predicting what has transpired since then is not hard to do. The number of Baby Boomers will continue to grow pushing up enrollment in both Social Security and Medicare. According the Washington Post, rent rose 11.3 percent in 2021, which will add to the need for additional Section 8 subsidies, and unfortunately add to the number of homeless, which now totals in excess of 550,000 people. If the increase in the number of new clients at local food pantries is an indication of increased food insecurity, we should be seeing an increase in the number of families applying for SNAP (food stamps).
In a society where the distribution of income was relatively equal, none of these social safety net programs would be necessary, but that’s not the world we live in. One in five families in the US, in 2019, had an average income of $15,286 compared to the median income of $68,703. It’s for this reason that an expansive social safety net is a must if we’re to improve family welfare now and into the future.
Gary Latanich, Ph.D., is professor emeritus of economics at Arkansas State University. He can be contacted by email at garylatanich@gmail.com.
