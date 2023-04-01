Arkansas marijuana laws do not hinder individual use of the drug. Recreational cannabis remains a big business across the nation.
While 4/20 celebrations have moved away from counterculture protests, it is now an opportunity to sell and market cannabis. Similar to alcohol companies using St. Patrick’s Day or the holiday season. These celebrations have a strong influence on young people’s choices.
Parents should be aware of this and have constructive conversations about marijuana use with their kids.
“Age matters when someone first starts using marijuana. There is a significant risk for teens, namely in terms of later developing an addiction,” said Marcel Gemme of Addicted.org.
In Arkansas, 6% of 12 to 17-year-olds reported using drugs last month. Among those teens, 93% reported using marijuana in the previous month, according to the National Center for Drug Abuse Statistics.
The short, frequent discussions that parents have with their kids early on have a real tangible impact on their decisions about marijuana. Consider some of the following tips:
• Parents should talk often and build an open and trusting relationship. Lots of little talks are more effective than one big talk.
• Parents should also make their views and rules about marijuana clear. Discuss beliefs and opinions. Be honest and express a clear message, yet do not lecture or make threats.
• Ask them questions about what they know about marijuana, listen to their opinions, and answer their questions. The conversation goes both ways.
• Lead by example; what parents do is as important as what they say.
• Provide factual information about the risks and dangers and be prepared to share personal experiences.
It is important to note that a teen brain is actively developing and continues to develop until around age 25.
Cannabis companies admit they leverage 4/20 celebrations as another opportunity to promote the industry. A healthy awareness for parents goes a long way in general prevention. Now is a good time as any to have a constructive conversation.
