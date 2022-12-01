President Biden’s student debt relief proposal is back in the courts again, and critics are sending up a chorus of “it’s not fair,” not fair to veterans, to those who have paid off their student loans, and to those who have non college loan debts. Not to be glib about the complaint, but whoever said life was fair? On the other hand, those who complain about the debt relief program as unfair are intentionally ignoring the vast array of instances where the government treats individuals, who on the surface seem to be equals, quite unequally.

The government’s unequal treatment of individuals and families is not an accident nor the result of malicious intend, but a conscious effort to increase the equity as it applies to government expenditures and taxation. The closest you can find to a policy that applies strict equality to every individual would be Social Security taxation. Regardless of family size, illness, or catastrophic loss, in 2023, everyone making less than $160,200 will be subject to the same Social Security tax rate. But even here the strict equality does not apply since those making more than $160,200 next year will pay no Social Security on income above that amount.

Gary Latanich, Ph.D., is professor emeritus of economics at Arkansas State University. He can be contacted by email at garylatanich@gmail.com.