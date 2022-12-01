President Biden’s student debt relief proposal is back in the courts again, and critics are sending up a chorus of “it’s not fair,” not fair to veterans, to those who have paid off their student loans, and to those who have non college loan debts. Not to be glib about the complaint, but whoever said life was fair? On the other hand, those who complain about the debt relief program as unfair are intentionally ignoring the vast array of instances where the government treats individuals, who on the surface seem to be equals, quite unequally.
The government’s unequal treatment of individuals and families is not an accident nor the result of malicious intend, but a conscious effort to increase the equity as it applies to government expenditures and taxation. The closest you can find to a policy that applies strict equality to every individual would be Social Security taxation. Regardless of family size, illness, or catastrophic loss, in 2023, everyone making less than $160,200 will be subject to the same Social Security tax rate. But even here the strict equality does not apply since those making more than $160,200 next year will pay no Social Security on income above that amount.
The personal income tax system in the U.S. bears no resemblance to Social Security taxation. We go to great lengths to personalize the income taxation so that it more closely reflects one’s ability to pay taxes and contains provisions (preferential treatment) of certain expenditures that reflect society’s long-run social goals. It’s important to remember that preferential treatment is viewed as “unfair” by those not receiving it.
In the U.S., two families with identical earned incomes will pay significantly different tax rates if one family has charitable contributions, a casualty loss, children, mortgage interest payments, and medical payments that exceed a certain percent of their income. Childless families, healthy families, renters, and those not making charitable contributions pay considerably more in taxes, is this “fair?”
Homes are considered a capital investment, similar to business investments, thus mortgage interest is tax deductible. A college education is considered an investment in human capital, but the interest on student loans is not tax deductible. Is this preferential treatment for investments plant and equipment “fair?”
Goods producing business firms can use accelerated depreciation to write off depreciation faster than it actually occurs. This reduces the firm’s taxable income encouraging them to modernize their facilities. Service industries with insignificant amounts of physical capital do not benefit from accelerated deprecation schedules and thus do not get the tax breaks found in the capital-intensive sectors of the economy. Is this “fair?”
In Arkansas, Governor’s Distinguished Scholarship Program pays tuition, mandatory fees, room and board up to $10,000 per year. The minimum eligibility requirements are a 3.50 grade point average and a score of 32 on ACT exams. For needy students the federal government offers Pell Grants, monies that are not repayable. When it comes to the academically average student who is not financially needy we offer little assistance outside of student loans whose interest is not tax deductible. Why is it acceptable to provide full-ride scholarships for a few students, while it’s “unfair” to write off a small portion of the debt for those who must borrow go to college?
In the area of expenditures, the federal government has the Housing Choice Voucher Program Section 8, which is the federal government’s major program for assisting very low-income families afford decent housing in the private market. The program has strict income guidelines meaning that most families do not qualify for rental housing assistance. Should this preferential treatment for low income families be viewed as “unfair?”
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), better know as food stamps, has the stated goal of, “Raising the level of nutrition for low-income households and maintaining adequate levels of nutrition by increasing the food purchasing power of low-income families.” In Arkansas only 11.7 percent of families receive food assistance through SNAP benefits, is this “unfair” to the 88.3 percent of Arkansas families who receive no assistance?
Governments, in general, have a vast array of social programs to help individuals and families in need, and the impact of many of those programs is mutually exclusive. Low interest rates which help families purchase homes will hurt savers. Returning state budget surpluses to the public via tax cuts hurts the state’s ability to adequately fund Pre-K education. Both of these could be viewed as “unfair” to those whose needs are not being met.
Unfortunately, those who want to end the loan forgiveness program are not advocating for a better use of government resources (forgone student loan revenue.) They simply don’t want the students to receive assistance. To my way of thinking, that’s unfair.
Gary Latanich, Ph.D., is professor emeritus of economics at Arkansas State University. He can be contacted by email at garylatanich@gmail.com.
