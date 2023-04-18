Hope is not a strategy, as pragmatic military analysts often observe. But still, Ukraine’s will to win – its determination to expel Russian invaders from its territory at whatever cost – might be the X-factor in the decisive season of conflict ahead.

Nearly two months have passed since U.S. intelligence analysts assessed that the war in Ukraine was locked in a “grinding campaign of attrition” and was “likely heading toward a stalemate,” according to one of the scores of documents allegedly leaked by Airman 1st Class Jack Teixeira.

Contact David Ignatius on Twitter @IgnatiusPost.