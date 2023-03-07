On the surface, The LEARNS Act sounds like a well-thought out piece of legislation that would go a long way to advancing education in Arkansas. We’ve all heard the old adage that the devil is in the details, and it’s in the details that we find that the LEARNS Act, if signed by the governor would be a step backwards in terms of its impact on school funding, teacher competency over time, and just the truth about American and Arkansas history.

According to Melanie Hanson, U.S. Public Education Spending Statistics, June 15, 2022, total funding for K-12 education in Arkansas was $11,736 per pupil of which $6,002 was state funding, $4,445 was local funding, with the federal government contributing $1,289. Gov. Sarah Sanders’ LEARNS Act will allocate 90 percent of the previous year’s per pupil statewide funding for private or home schooling expenses.

Gary Latanich, Ph.D., is professor emeritus of economics at Arkansas State University. He can be contacted by email at garylatanich@gmail.com.