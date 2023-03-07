On the surface, The LEARNS Act sounds like a well-thought out piece of legislation that would go a long way to advancing education in Arkansas. We’ve all heard the old adage that the devil is in the details, and it’s in the details that we find that the LEARNS Act, if signed by the governor would be a step backwards in terms of its impact on school funding, teacher competency over time, and just the truth about American and Arkansas history.
According to Melanie Hanson, U.S. Public Education Spending Statistics, June 15, 2022, total funding for K-12 education in Arkansas was $11,736 per pupil of which $6,002 was state funding, $4,445 was local funding, with the federal government contributing $1,289. Gov. Sarah Sanders’ LEARNS Act will allocate 90 percent of the previous year’s per pupil statewide funding for private or home schooling expenses.
The stated purpose of this provision is to give parents a choice in their children’s education. At 90 percent, parents would have an increased ability to transfer their children to a private school (or home schooling) but not, surprisingly, to transfer to a different public school in their vicinity. The problem with this particular provision is that if just 20 students transfer to a private school that particular school would lose more than $140,000, forty students transferring costs the school $280,000
If the school losing 20 or 40 students can’t downsize its teaching staff, and given that maintenance and utility expenses are not a function of student size, budget cuts will have to come from educational offering, which by definition will impact the quality of education for the remaining students. School choice exists now. Parents have always been free to send their children to private schools. But without the voucher Sanders is proposing, only upper income families are able to afford private schools.
It’s my guess that the voucher program will simply encourage white flight even if the private schools in question costs considerably more than the dollar amount of Sanders’ voucher since upper income white families, by and large, are the only families that could afford the additional tuition costs. This provision in the LEARNS Act smacks of the old “separate but equal concept.”
A second problem with the LEARNS Act is the proposal for revamping teacher pay, boosting starting salaries for $36,000 to $50,000, while at the same time eliminating the state-mandated pay scale based on tenure and educational levels. Raising the starting pay for new teachers is good economics. Workers in general respond to pay incentives, and boosting the starting salary will attract better qualified candidates.
The problem I see with eliminating the state-mandated pay scale tied to education and tenure is that it eliminates the incentive for teachers to continue their education while encouraging tenured, more experienced, teachers to look for other opportunities if future pay increases are not forthcoming. In Arkansas, doctors, lawyers, and accountants all have continuing education requirements, it’s a way of maintaining professional competency, if professional competency is important in other professions, why eliminate the pay incentive for teachers to increase their competency by continuing their education.
The third problem with the LEARNS Act is that the bill would ban the teaching of critical race theory at any level of education. In an educational context, the word “critical” means expressing or involving an analysis of the merits and faults of a public policy, cultural practice, literary or artistic work. Without critical thinking education would be simplistic lacking in rigor and historical context.
The purpose of advanced placement (AP) classes are to give high school students an introduction to college-level classes and also gain college credit before even graduating high school. In a sense, AP classes are critical thinking classes. If there are AP courses in arts, English, history and social science, math and computer science, sciences, world languages and cultures. What is wrong with the equivalent of an AP course that deals honestly with our historical treatment of Native Americans, African Americans and Asians?
A good portion of education is learning about problems or deficiencies in our country, with the remaining portion devoted to finding ways to fix those problems or deficiencies. Clearly the same could be said of race relations in the U.S. Banning the study of our history of race will not allow students to understand the race problem in America, how we got here, or how to fix it.
The LEARNS Act is projected to cost the state $300 million. But none of that money (except for increased starting salaries) are being spent on fixing what critics claim is a failed system. What we’re spending money on is ways to flee the public school system and nothing more.
Gary Latanich, Ph.D., is professor emeritus of economics at Arkansas State University. He can be contacted by email at garylatanich@gmail.com.
