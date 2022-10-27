Dr. Latanich’s Op-ed from Oct. 20, really is special … Amusing how Dems harp a great economy when they are in power and then want to ignore the problems when they are the main cause of our current maladies. Wow how things have changed, previously, two quarters of negative growth equaled recession, not now by George!, the Dems are telling us not to believe our lying eye, this ain’t no recession!
Dr. Latanich, you need to own the causes of the current inflation: too many dollars chasing too few goods, I’m sure you have used that term sometime during a lecture. The “build back broke” policies of the administration is one of the main causes of inflation today. The shutting down of US domestic oil production and closing of the Keystone XL pipeline from Canada have destroyed our ability to be energy independent. Now we see our President begging (unsuccessfully) the Saudi Emirs to raise oil production. Seeing the weakness of our leadership, Putin seized the opportunity to make another move on Ukraine. He took over Crimea under the Obama administration, and not as much as a whisper from the left about that land grab.
