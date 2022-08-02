Any aging baby boomer (like myself) knows that the anthem of the radicals of the 1960s and 1970s was sex, drugs and rock ‘n’ roll. Let the good times roll. Back then, the joke was that a conservative was someone who lived in mortal fear that someone, somewhere, was having fun.

But if this new generation of authoritarian liberals has its way, sex and rock ‘n’ roll will be illegal.

Stephen Moore is a senior fellow at Freedom Works. He is also author of the book: "Govzilla: How The Relentless Growth of Government Is Devouring Our Economy."