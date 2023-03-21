It’s an article of faith for a large number of Americans’ that they are overtaxed compared to similar developed nations. It was this misplaced faith that led voters in my hometown of Brook Park, Ohio, to repeatedly reject property tax hikes to fund the public school system, even though the previous generation had voted repeatedly to raise taxes to fund school expansions to accommodate the baby boom after WWII, and why Congress refuses to raise the gas tax to fix our highway system.
The reason most people think that we’re overtaxed is because they’ve heard critics of federal spending complain about out of control entitlements, or that those in higher income brackets are paying most of the taxes, or that the U.S. has one of the highest tax to GDP ratios. Is any of this true? Are we as overtaxed as we think?
Is the social welfare system in the U.S. the reason we have to collect as much tax revenue as we do? If we look at the U.S., Western Europe, Canada, Japan and Australia, basically the 20 most developed nations, what we find is that the U.S. government spending per capita is not nearly the highest, that honor goes to Norway whose per capita spending is $36,856, compared to US per capita spending of $20,674.
We’re not the lowest either that distinction belongs to Portugal who spends only $9,360 per person. Of the 20 developed nations, the U.S. ranks only 11th in terms of government spending per capita. Even this overstates the generosity of our social welfare safety net since our defense budget exceeds the defense budgets of the next nine nations combined.
Do upper income individuals pay a majority of income taxes in the U.S.? The answer to that is actually yes, but they also have considerably higher incomes. The top 20 percent of income earners pay 66.5 percent of all income taxes, while receiving 61.9 percent of all earned income, and while the bottom 20 percent of income earners pay only 2 percent of all income taxes, they only receive 2.8 percent of all earned incomes.
If we look at the 37 nations that comprise the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), democracies that have market-based economies, we find that among these nations, only Chile, Ireland and Mexico collect less tax revenue as a percent of GDP than the U.S. Excluding the U.S., the other OECD nations have an overall average tax rate of 34 percent, in the U.S. the overall average tax rate is only 24.3 percent.
Unfortunately, federal income taxes as a percent of income is not the end of the story. We collect state and local taxes, which largely consist of sales and property taxes. When we include state and local taxes, our tax system is not as progressive as the federal income tax system, which has tax rates ranging from negative values (the Earned Income Tax Credit) to the maximum rate of 37 percent.
When all taxes from all levels of government are added in, our tax system is slightly regressive to only moderately progressive. The poorest 20 percent of income earners pay 20.2 percent of their income in taxes, the middle 20 percent pay 25.2 percent, with the wealthiest 20 percent pay 30.2 percent of their income in taxes.
To add some context to these percentages we should note that the lowest (poorest) 20 percent of income earners, on average, have a cash income of $13,700 of which 20.2 percent is paid out in taxes. The middle 20 percent of income earners, on average, have a cash income of $52,900 of which 25.2 percent is paid out in taxes. By contrast, the top 20 percent of income earners, on average, have a cash income $288,760 of which only 30.2 percent is paid out in taxes.
This brings us back to our original question, are Americans’ overtaxed? There is nothing in economic theory that will tell us what the correct level taxation should be, nor the correct distribution of the tax burden, this is a societal decision, one to be made by the political process.
It stands to reason that if our spending on social welfare programs is not out of line with what is happening in other developed countries, and if our ratio of tax to GDP is almost 10 percentage points lower than the OECD average, than we’re not trying hard enough to fund the programs the nation thinks are necessary. It’s this lack of effort on our part which explains why we persistently run budget deficits. We know what needs to be done, we’re simply not willing to raise the tax revenue to pay for it, so no, we’re not overtaxed.
Gary Latanich, Ph.D., is professor emeritus of economics at Arkansas State University. He can be contacted by email at garylatanich@gmail.com.
