Are we are wrong who call God's Only Begotten Son, English/Greek translation of His name "Jesus," even though His original birth name was Hebrew, "Yeshua?"
As for myself, I refer to God's Only Begotten Son as Jesus Christ, and also when I pray in the spirit it comes out naturally "Yesus." I know that God makes no mistakes concerning His Holy Living word, or anything else He does or permits is for His purpose and His eternal Kingdom.
God allowed this Greek translation of Yeshua to Jesus for a reason, perhaps, as is written in the Book of Revelation 3:12-15 the new name given to believers is the name of Jesus Christ. The name of "Yeshua" is the name of "Jesus" in Hebrew, and His spoken language of Aramaic.
It is Yesu; however in the book of Revelation, it says His new name will be written on those who overcome, is this new name Jesus Christ? The NT English/Greek translation of His Hebrew name Yeshua, is the Greek/English name of "Jesus." Perhaps this is the new name, the name of Jesus, which will be written on our foreheads who are born again Christians.
Revelation 3:12-15 "To him that overcometh will I make a pillar in the temple of my God, and he shall go no more out: and I will write upon him the name of my God, and the name of the city of my God, which is new Jerusalem, which cometh down out of heaven from my God: and I will write upon him my new name. He that hath an ear, let him hear what the Spirit saith unto the churches."
For your information "The first time the English version of the Name "Jesus" was ever used was in June of 1632. Jesus, which is the name used by most English-speaking people today, is an English transliteration of a Germanic adaptation, of a Latin transliteration, of a Greek transliteration of an originally Hebrew name, that is simply Yeshua."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.