Are we are wrong who call God's Only Begotten Son, English/Greek translation of His name "Jesus," even though His original birth name was Hebrew, "Yeshua?"

As for myself, I refer to God's Only Begotten Son as Jesus Christ, and also when I pray in the spirit it comes out naturally "Yesus." I know that God makes no mistakes concerning His Holy Living word, or anything else He does or permits is for His purpose and His eternal Kingdom.