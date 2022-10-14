When new British Prime Minister Liz Truss suggested lowering the United Kingdom’s highest tax rate from 45 percent to 40 percent, along with a 1 percent reduction in the income tax rate for all taxpayers, the bond markets and the central bankers around the world went stark raving mad.

The academic pinheads at the International Monetary Fund trashed the tax cut as irresponsible. The bond vigilantes started selling Britain’s bonds. And the Bank of England, which had also savaged the tax cut idea, stepped in to buy bonds to stop the bleeding.

Stephen Moore is a senior fellow at the Heritage Foundation and an economist with FreedomWorks. His latest book is "Govzilla: How the Relentless Growth of Government is Devouring our Economy."