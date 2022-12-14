Politico Europe, a publication marinated in green politics, has named Russian President Vladimir Putin as one of its “power players of the year” – for, in the publication’s words, “advancing Europe’s green agenda.”

“By invading Ukraine and manipulating energy supplies to undermine European support for Kyiv, Putin has achieved something generations of green campaigners could not – clean energy is now a fundamental matter of European security,” the news outlet explained approvingly.

Stephen Moore is a senior fellow at the Heritage Foundation and an economist with FreedomWorks. His latest book is "Govzilla: How the Relentless Growth of Government is Devouring our Economy."