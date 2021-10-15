Those with extreme views on both sides of the LGBTQ+ debate at the Craighead County Jonesboro Library need to cool their jets. They aren’t doing anyone a favor by pushing their far left- or right-wing causes.
This is a public library that belongs to all the residents of Craighead County – where many hover somewhere around the political middle. Whatever your opinion on the matter, the library must be a place for all to enjoy and explore without having controversial topics or proselytizing shoved in their face.
I believe the library went overboard by putting the Gay Pride Month display of children’s books front and center in the children’s section. If library officials had to do it all over again, I’m betting it would have been toned down and put in a more appropriate area.
That being said, I don’t think any of those books should be banned from the library nor should the board have monthly oversight over which books the library receives. That should be left to the professionals.
Mistakes were made, and we should learn from them – not banish books that can help soothe a youngster’s stresses and fears as well as inform those seeking insight.
I was glad to read that the library board of directors failed on Monday to remove three books from the children’s section. Although board member Mark Nichols made three motions to remove “It’s Perfectly Normal,” “Gender Queer” and “Later Gator” from the children’s section, none of the motions received a second, thus dying, Sun staff writer Joe Schratz reported.
We also don’t need to put people on the library board who have an agenda. That only serves to create more division. While his intentions may have been sincere, Craighead County Judge Marvin Day’s recent selection of just such an individual was also a mistake by not properly vetting the the person. Justices of the peace on the public service committee who saw through this ploy deserve praise for disqualifying the individual for the post.
We have to stop choosing sides and start choosing those willing to compromise or we will continue to create even more division. It severs no other purpose but to alienate.
We need people on the library board who can see both sides of an issue and do what’s in the best interests of all concerned. That means making compromises – something that’s been lost in the politics of our nation. It can’t be win at all costs, because the costs are too high and the losses exponential to all. We are fighting over issues that make us worse, not better. We can’t let it happen here.
I understand the LGBTQ+ side of this issue. They are tired of being discriminated against and demonized, and they aren’t going to put up with it any longer. There is nothing “wrong” with them, they are normal human beings, and they want to be accepted in society like everyone else.
I agree with them.
I also understand the parents’ side of the issue. I wouldn’t want my young child bombarded with messages about sexual identity when those thoughts haven’t entered their heads yet. It should be up to parents to decide when that time is.
I agree with them.
However, the library is not a babysitter. Children will know lots of things their parents don’t want them to know before their parents think they should know. Ban a book and that will be the first one they read. It’s human nature, especially among youngsters. Try keeping Christmas presents hidden and Santa Claus a secret. It works for a while, but they are not fooled for long.
I also am dismayed by those who tout themselves as Christians yet fail to follow the Second Commandment: Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself. We are all children of God, and God doesn’t make mistakes. We should embrace our differences and learn from those who see issues and life from different perspectives.
Our ignorance and intractability are what create this conflict. We should be smarter than this.
Another piece of good news came from the Craighead County Quorum Court meeting Monday night while the library board was meeting.
An effort to declare Craighead a pro-life county went nowhere when the quorum court’s public service committee considered the measure. A second resolution, “supporting healthcare freedoms and choices regarding vaccine mandates,” died for lack of a motion.
Sponsored by Justice of the Peace Darrel Cook, who isn’t on the committee, the proposed resolutions were almost identical to resolutions Jonesboro City Council member Bobby Long wanted the council to approve. However, as Sun staff writer Keith Inman reported, both proposals died for lack of a second.
Again, these bogus resolutions have no business being enacted by local governing bodies, which have no power to enforce them. The only purpose they serve is to create division and partisanship.
Individuals have the right to believe whatever they choose. Local governments need not get involved in issues they have no jurisdiction or control over.
