The United States of America was born of the dream and vision of a group of God-fearing men who wanted to establish a nation governed by a Constitution that honored and protected freedom and liberty, based upon Judeo-Christian principles and values. John Adams, the second President of the United States, recognized that our Constitution was made for a moral and religious people, and was wholly inadequate to the government of any other!
For years, most if not all of America’s leaders, though not perfect, were basically moral and religious people in various degrees. Today, America finds itself governed by a political party whose leadership demonstrates neither moral nor religious values, and they are guiding The United States of America toward becoming a pagan nation. They are proving John Adams correct that the great nation as envisioned by our founders would not prosper nor survive if not guided by those same moral and religious principles and values.
The Biden Administration policies regarding same sex marriage, the homosexual lifestyle, and the premeditated murder of innocent unborn babies, just to name a few, indicate that if this Democrat Party answers to a god, their god most certainly is not the same God recognized by the Christian faith! Those followers of today’s Democrat Party who proclaim to be of the Christian faith have either been foolishly but voluntarily deceived, or their definition of the Christian faith has been altered to fit that of a worldly and immoral globalist political party.
Jon Hubbard
Jonesboro
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.