Pro-lifers waited 49 grueling years to see the judicial barbarism of Roe v. Wade finally overturned in last year’s blockbuster Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. That ruling, delivered by Justice Samuel Alito, merely re-politicized a hotly contested issue that had been erroneously accorded the status of “constitutional right” in Roe. Unfortunately, it seems perhaps likely, based on rapidly accumulating data points, that pro-lifers’ patience could be similarly tested as we push onward toward the only logical endpoint in this defining struggle for substantive justice and human dignity: abortion abolition in America.
This week’s resounding defeat of Issue 1 in increasingly bright-red Ohio is another tough pill to swallow for pro-lifers, who have now endured a number of painful ballot box defeats in the year-plus since Dobbs. True, that ballot measure, which would have (soundly) raised the threshold for amending the Ohio state constitution to 60 percent of voters from the bare-majority status quo, said nothing explicitly about abortion. But in advance of this November’s separate ballot box referendum on codifying an abortion “right” in Ohio’s state constitution, Issue 1 was treated as an abortion proxy by Buckeye State activists on both sides – not to mention those across the country who flooded the state with money to help mobilize voters on both sides. Issue 1 was rejected 57 percent-43 percent.
If that were the end of the story, it wouldn’t be all that terrible. But the defeat of Issue 1 must be interpreted in a broader context. Since Dobbs, the following has all transpired: Michigan’s abortion “right” constitutional amendment passed 57-43 percent; Kansans retained an abortion “right” in their state constitution by a 59-41 percent margin; Kentuckians voted to reject a declaration that their state constitution not be construed to contain an abortion “right,” by a 52-48 percent margin; and a crucial state supreme court election in Wisconsin was decidedly won by a pro-choice jurist, flipping that court from a conservative to a progressive majority in what has become one of the nation’s closest swing states.
It is certainly true numerous pro-life governors won handily in last November’s midterm elections despite having passed pro-life legislation: Ron DeSantis and Kim Reynolds demolished their opponents in Florida and Iowa, respectively.
At the same time, available exit polling from last November tended to show most single-issue abortion voters – those whose votes were mostly animated by, or even cast exclusively due to, their stances on abortion – pulled the lever for Democrats, not Republicans. That is a stark reversal from the pre-Dobbs era, when most single-issue voters on this issue were animated by their pro-life convictions and determination to see Roe discarded into the dustbin of history.
The unfortunate reality for abortion abolitionists is that American public sentiment does not yet match the pro-life claim: That human life as early as a fertilized egg or embryo, which possesses a unique genetic code, is dignified and inherently worthy of legal protection as “person(s)” under the meaning of the U.S. Constitution’s 14th Amendment. It is true that courts and legislatures have acted ahead of trailing public opinion in many other instances, including the same-sex marriage fights of last decade. But while Americans strongly oppose late-term abortion and – depending on the wording of a given poll – will often support abortion bans in the 12-15 weeks’ gestational range, the moral intuition of the median American regarding the inherent dignity of the human embryo simply does not yet accord with the pro-life stance. Again, that is the simple reality.
State legislatures and, ideally, the U.S. Congress should focus for the time being on legislating in this arena not terribly far removed from their voters’ desires. The precise contours of a piece of legislation will depend on each specific state and each specific polity, not to mention the political and rhetorical skill of legislators and governors. Some level of federal congressional backstop is also wholly appropriate: something roughly around 15 weeks’ gestational period is about right, given current opinion.
Josh Hammer is a syndicated columnist through Creators Content. He is opinion editor of Newsweek, a research fellow with the Edmund Burke Foundation and a contributing editor for Anchoring Truths.
