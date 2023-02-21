Budget deficits are the annual difference between expenditures and tax revenue. The cumulative annual budget deficits over the nation’s history are known as the national debt.
The only year that the U.S. did not have national debt was in January of 1835 when President Andrew Jackson paid it off, although by January of 1836 the nation again had a national debt of $37,000.
Although deficits and national debt have always been with us, the most recent surge in both started with the Reagan administration.
In 1945, at the beginning of the 79th Congress, President Roosevelt, faced a debt-to-GDP ratio of 117 percent, largely due to war funding. At the end of President Carter’s term in office, the debt-to-GDP ratio had fallen to 32.5 percent, even though between the beginning of 1945 and the beginning of 1981 the absolute level of national debt had increased from $259 billion to $980 billion.
This was made possible by the fact that deficit growth from 1945 to 1981 was smaller than GDP growth. Compromise between Democrats and Republicans was more common in this era. President Johnson (a Democrat) passed the 1964 tax cut. President Nixon (a Republican) by an executive order created the Environmental Protection Agency in 1970.
At the end of 2022, the national debt was $31,420 billion ($31.42 trillion) and the debt-to-GDP ratio was 125 percent, correctly suggesting that between 1981 and 2022, deficit growth exceeded GDP growth. The difference in the debt-to-GDP ratios prior to 1981 and after 1981 is explained by a change in the distribution of income, and a change in the political views on expenditures by Democrats and taxation by Reagan Republicans.
From 1945 to the end of the ’70s the nation saw the distribution of income become more equal, but poverty was still an issue. In 1962, Michael Harrington wrote The Other America where he argued that the poverty level in the US was close to 25 percent. Many historians believe that Harrington’s book was responsible for President Johnson’s “War on Poverty.”
In 1965 the Johnson administration signed into law the Medicare/Medicaid legislation.
In 1975, under the Ford administration, Social Security (an entitlement program) was indexed to inflation, and passed legislation creating the Earned Income Tax Credit (a negative tax bracket).
In 1977 the Carter administration passed a major expansion of the Food Stamp program.
Aside for the Earned Income Tax Credit, income tax rates changed little. From 1944 to 1963 the top marginal income tax bracket exceeded 90 percent. This high marginal bracket was designed to limit income inequality, not to generate tax revenue.
The election of Ronald Reagan in 1980 ushered in a conservative revolution and new thinking regarding income taxation. Around this time Grover Norquist founded Americans for Tax Reform in 1985, which he says was done at the request of President Ronald Reagan.
The primary policy goal of Americans for Tax Reform was to reduce government revenues as a percentage of the GDP, and to oppose all tax increases as a matter of principle. By November of 2012, 95 percent of all Republicans in Congress had signed the “no tax hike pledge.”
By the late ’70s, the trend toward a more equal distribution of income ended, as wages stagnated, and poverty rates began to rise. As a result of this trend, both the Reagan and Bush Sr. administration’s expanded the Earned Income Tax Credit, which conservatives at the time viewed as an effective anti poverty tool, but which had the effect of increasing budget deficits.
Over the years, Social Security has expanded, health care costs have increased Medicare and Medicaid expenditures, SNAP (food stamps) was expanded with the Biden administration in 2021 increasing SNAP by 25 percent. At the same time other federal expenditures were rising due to inflation, natural disasters, food insecurity and defense concerns.
Even as the federal expenditures expanded, Republican administrations continued to oppose this expansion and instead passed major tax cuts. Presidents Reagan, Bush and Trump cut the marginal tax rates resulting in the top marginal tax rate falling from 70 percent when Reagan took office to 37 percent when Trump left office, resulting in an increase in the debt-to-GDP ratio of 72.4 percent.
Since the late ’70s we’ve seen a return to the kind of income inequality we saw during the Great Depression with the nation experiencing six recessions, three, that in terms of severity, were the greatest we’ve seen since the Great Depression of the 1930s.
And while, the federal government has increased its spending to compensate for the above-mentioned difficulties, Republican administrations have instituted five major tax cuts. Deficits are the difference between expenditures and taxation, with expenditures rising and tax revenues being cut is it any wonder we have endless deficits?
