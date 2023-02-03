House Republicans intend to investigate President Biden for possible mishandling of about 20 classified documents. I agree 100% with this plan. Our top secrets must be protected.
The same house Republicans have no plan to investigate former VP Mike Pence for possible mishandling of about a dozen classified documents. Pence is a Republican and Republicans don’t investigate other Republicans. Not even George Santos.
The same house Republicans have no plan to investigate Trump for possible mishandling of about 350 classified documents. They have multiple reasons.
He is a Republican, and Republicans don’t investigate Republicans. Also, many Republicans worship the ground Trump walks on and believe him when he says he is “the chosen one” and thinks himself more popular than Jesus.
But the big reason: Republicans fear the truth. They are afraid an investigation led by Republicans will reveal Trump willfully and intentionally took the 350 classified documents; obstructed the DOJ and FBI by refusing for over a year to turn over the documents; and he still has hundreds more in his possession.
Reminds me of two tragic events in American history.
October 23, 1983: 241 US Marines were murdered in Beirut by terrorists. The single House investigation under the Reagan administration found the fault rested locally and President Reagan bore zero responsibility.
September 11, 2012: 4 Americans were murdered in Benghazi by terrorists. House Republicans launched a congressional investigation attempting to blame Secretary Hillary Clinton for the deaths. The first investigation of Benghazi found no wrongdoing on the part of Secretary Clinton. As did the second, third, fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh Republican led investigation of the events of Sept 11, 2012.
All these upcoming investigations by House Republicans are not about finding the truth. They are about protecting Republicans and hurting Democrats.
On a different topic, under Trump, the deficit increased 8 trillion dollars. Republicans embraced debt and spending and gave Trump all he wanted. With Biden, they are now screaming about cutting spending. Republicans want to cut your social Security, your Medicare, and our defense spending. And if they get control of congress and the White House in 2024, they will do exactly that. Just ask Crawford and Cotton.
Terry Dancer
Jonesboro
