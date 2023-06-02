According to a newly released survey by Public Religion Research Institute, 50% of Americans consider their faith to play an important role in their life. A 2022 study by American Enterprise Institute compared the religious "nones" by generations: 9% of Silent Generation; 18% of Baby Boomers; 23% of Generation X; 29% of Millennials and 34% of Generation Z have no faith ties. A 2019 report from Pew Research Center noted higher civil engagement and voting by the church affiliated. Research by American Bible Society in 2021 revealed 87% of “Practicing Christians” made charitable donations compared to 50% of non-attenders.

Highly secular communities are less resilient. With the increase in secularism, our society is unable to cooperate or agree on anything. We are immersed in social media and cable TV news driven tribalism. The fact that many churches have opted out of moral leadership has not helped matters.