According to a newly released survey by Public Religion Research Institute, 50% of Americans consider their faith to play an important role in their life. A 2022 study by American Enterprise Institute compared the religious "nones" by generations: 9% of Silent Generation; 18% of Baby Boomers; 23% of Generation X; 29% of Millennials and 34% of Generation Z have no faith ties. A 2019 report from Pew Research Center noted higher civil engagement and voting by the church affiliated. Research by American Bible Society in 2021 revealed 87% of “Practicing Christians” made charitable donations compared to 50% of non-attenders.
Highly secular communities are less resilient. With the increase in secularism, our society is unable to cooperate or agree on anything. We are immersed in social media and cable TV news driven tribalism. The fact that many churches have opted out of moral leadership has not helped matters.
Nothing offends the modern Left more than the Judeo-Christian moral code known as the Ten Commandments. A commonly agreed upon standard is good for all – religious or secular. No one wants to have their life threatened, property stolen or to be lied to or about. Display of the Ten Commandments in public buildings does not establish a state religion.
I was impressed by a May 22 USA Today article which told of Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina nailing a copy of the Ten Commandments to the wall of the Charleston County Council Chambers back in the late 1990’s. We need more people in public life who are willing to be “a Christian above all things,” which was the article title.
Our Arkansas Legislature and governor accomplished some good things in the realm of education, criminal justice and social media reform. It is disappointing that a provision within a law to promote outdoor recreation in Arkansas will permit the sale of alcoholic beverages in state parks. I wish that our current governor would follow the example of a former Florida Gov. Reubin Askew who banned alcohol from state dinners and events for his entire eight years in office. One of the finest governors to ever serve, Askew (a Democrat) epitomized solid moral values. We could really use more leaders like him today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.