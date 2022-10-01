Basically, what happened Tuesday was a senator had made an ethical blunder and hadn’t reacted well when held accountable, so senators voted to hold him accountable for his reaction. They didn’t want to do it but felt they had to, and his actions in the meantime did him no favors.

On Tuesday, Sen. Alan Clark, R-Lonsdale, was suspended from the Senate the rest of the year for filing a “spurious, frivolous and retaliatory” charge with the Senate Ethics Committee against Sen. Stephanie Flowers, D-Pine Bluff.

Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.