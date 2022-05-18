The amount of economic disinformation being disseminated in the print and broadcast media is increasing. Most of the erroneous information comes from OpEd writers, and TV talking heads. At times the disinformation is just a misreading of economic data, at other times the problems stem from a lack of knowledge about how the economy works, and, unfortunately, at other times ideology and politics lead some to intentionally mislead the public.
An example of misreading the economic data can be seen when critics of labor markets make the assertions that people simply do not want to work. This is not true. The participation rate, the percent of workers with jobs and looking for a job, has been rising from 2016 to the start of the pandemic in February of 2020, and has been rising for the past two years. What the quit rate is really showing us it that workers are simply moving to better paying jobs not leaving the workforce entirely.
Then why push the “people don’t want to work” scenario? One line of thinking is that it’s an attempt to avoid admitting that the wage rate in industries seeing high quit rates is simply too low. Any firm or industry can avoid the problem of too few workers by simply raising the prevailing wage rate.
An example of a misunderstanding of how our system works can be seen in suggestions coming out of the White House that another round of free COVID booster shots would not be available because the government simply does not have enough money to finance their production.
The government spends money into existence. Congress passes legislation authorizing expenditures, the Treasury instructs the Fed to make the expenditures, and the Fed in turn credits the appropriate firms account for the intended purchase. The Fed’s actions in crediting accounts are the processes by which we create money. Since the government creates its own money, the government has all the money it wants to make purchases. When it comes to another round of free COVID boosters, the real issue revolves around desire not ability.
When it comes to inflation, we’re seeing the blame game being played out. Everyone claims to be capitalist. We profess a belief in, and an admiration of, free markets and the prices they generate. The most ardent supporters of capitalism insist the government should not be in the business of picking winners and losers. These same supporters cheer on any and all efforts to reduce government regulation claiming that it stifles economic growth, and that it distorts the production decisions of business firms and the spending decisions of families.
So now that inflation has reared its ugly head, who do we blame, capitalism, the marketplace, no we blame the government, we blame the President. This is where ideology, and politics, play a role in the spread of economic disinformation. If we’re being honest no one is totally sure exactly, what’s causing the rise in prices. We know what sectors are contributing to inflation, but we’re not sure why.
It could be a supply chain breakdown causing a mismatch between demand and available supply. It could be COVID related. We’ve been avoiding face to face services and pouring money into durable goods, again possibly causing a mismatch between demand and available supply.
Josh Bivens at the Economic Policy Institute thinks it partly a case of opportunistic profit taking on the part of corporations. According to Bivens, corporate profits should be about 12 percent of the cost of production, with labor cost’s accounting for 60 percent. But since the recovery began, corporate profits have accounted for 54 percent of the total rise in prices, with labor cost’s accounting for less than 8 percent. If Bivens is correct, they’re not just passing on higher resource costs, their taking advantage of this inflationary period to pad their profit margins.
The Pandemic caused a shutdown of the economy to a degree never seen before. Then, in an attempt to avoid the economic consequences we suffered after the Great Recession of 2008, the government engaged in extraordinary pandemic relief measures. We avoided mass home foreclosures, bankruptcies, and years of high unemployment, and engineered the fasted economic recovery in our history.
Could their efforts in stimulating the economy be partially to blame for the current inflation? Possibly. But would, the alternative have been preferable, would we really want a repeat of the post 2008 years? What we don’t need is to hype the inflation problem for political gain or media ratings. Every solution to a problem has some unavoidable side effects, whining about them is both childish and counter productive. What we are suffering through now pales in comparison to what we went through in the years after 2008.
Gary Latanich, Ph.D., is professor emeritus of economics at Arkansas State University. He can be contacted by email at garylatanich@gmail.com.
