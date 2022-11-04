Backstabbing and corruption are often common features of politics, so much so that many people are repelled by the entire process. The obsessive quest for power sometimes turns upstanding citizens into monstrous tyrants. In Arkansas, this resulted in one of the most controversial elections in state history: two men and the 1870 congressional race that was ultimately stolen.

Thomas Boles was born near Clarksville in July 1837. Most of his life and later career would center around western Arkansas. He served as a teacher for a time before winning election as sheriff of Yell County in 1858. He began studying law and was admitted to the state bar in 1860. When Arkansas seceded from the Union and the Civil War erupted, Boles, a Unionist, enlisted in the Union Army, eventually rising to the rank of captain. After the war ended in 1865, Boles became a judge for the 4th Judicial District where he showed often surprising leniency for the actions of indicted Confederate soldiers against civilians during the Civil War.

