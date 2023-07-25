Every summer has an obsession. The best ones are inconsequential.

Way back in 2013, we were “arguing” over Robin Thicke’s song “Blurred Lines,” also featuring Pharrell Williams. The song came under attack for allegedly reinforcing rape myths. The suspect line – “I know you want it” – was oft repeated. Frankly, that sounded to me like an observation, accurate or not, but hardly forced sex.

Froma Harrop is a syndicated columnist through Creators Content. Follow her on Twitter @FromaHarrop. She can be reached at fharrop@gmail.com.