In reporting on news of a federal indictment of former president Donald Trump, the U.K. Daily Mail posted a video of Joe Biden backing his Corvette into the garage which contained boxes of classified documents. But the next day the same publication reported on a leaked audio recording on which Trump allegedly admitted he did not declassify secret documents regarding a military scenario for attacking Iran, which he is said to have taken to his private residence in Florida.

That tape will likely be used by the prosecution in a trial to prove Trump lied about his authority to declassify secret documents after leaving office.

