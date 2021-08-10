One of Aesop’s fables is the Golden Goose, where a king not content with one golden egg per day, has the goose killed to get all of them, only to find that in death the goose is no different from an ordinary goose.
The tale has given rise to the idiom “killing the goose that lays the golden eggs,” which refers to the short-sighted destruction of a valuable resource. Today in America the U.S. dollar is our “golden goose,” and if we’re not careful, we can destroy it.
To understand for how valuable the U.S. dollar is, why it’s our “golden goose,” think about the game of Monopoly. Now imagine if the player who acts as the banker actually got to use the bank’s money as if it was his own. Would not this unlimited buying power give a clear advantage over the other players in the game? Today, the U.S. dollar is the world’s reserve currency, something close to a “world currency,” as such it gives the U.S. an unparalleled advantage when it comes to both international trade and finance – a position with unlimited buying power.
The power of the U.S. dollar stems from three facts: first it is for all practical purposes a “world currency” accepted by almost all nations; second, we have never resorted to a currency conversion for purposes of inflation control; and finally Treasury securities have never been defaulted on. Destroy either of the last two and the U.S. dollar will cease to be a “world currency,” much to the determent of our economy.
Currency conversions are a simple way of controlling inflation. In these cases the authorities simply collect the old currency and replace it with a new one, but not on a one-to-one basis. By making the conversion rate five or 10 to one you can reduce buying power by a factor of five or 10. Russia has a history of currency conversions. It’s for this reason that when the $100 bill was redesigned, one of the first places the new currency was sent was to Russia, so that Russian’s fearing a conversion could exchange their “old” $100 bills for the newly redesigned “new” $100 bills.
Since the U.S. has never engaged in a currency conversion (outside of military payment certificates in Vietnam in 1969) the U.S. dollar is the gold standard of currencies. Even the families of the sailors lost in the sinking of the Russian submarine Kursk were advised by the then president of Russia to place their compensation in U.S. dollars.
On the other hand, defaulting on Treasury obligations is another matter. While the U.S. has never defaulted on its bond obligations, Congress in its infinite wisdom has repeatedly walked right up to the edge of default before blinking. Newt Gingrich, the former Republican Speaker of the House when Bill Clinton was president, was fully prepared to allow the Treasury to default on its bond obligations in order to get his way in budget negotiations. Fortunately cooler heads prevailed and a default was avoided.
While defaulting on our bond obligations may seem like a minor financial indiscretion, it in fact kills the goose that lays the golden eggs (U.S. dollars). The world views U.S. Treasury securities as so secure that bidders for Treasury Bills frequently bid a negative interest rate. In other words, they are willing to invest more money in Treasury Bills than they will get back at maturity. Why would anyone do this? Because U.S. Treasuries are the most secure place to park money. Default on bond obligations and the ability to borrow at negative interest rates is gone.
Another casualty of bond default would be that our ability to sell an unlimited quantity of bonds on world markets would come to an end, and the financing of budget deficits, when necessary, would fall exclusively on U.S. capital markets. Would this be a problem, no one knows?
Sen. Mitch McConnell has made it clear that if the Senate wants to raise the debt limit and avoid a bond default they will have to do it without Republican support. McConnell apparently is willing to roll the dice in an effort to kill Biden’s expanded infrastructure bill, not caring that if default occurs, and with it the end of the era of the U.S. dollar being the world’s reserve currency.
If the U.S. dollar ceases to be viewed as a reserve currency, because of the debt ceiling not being raised, importers will be forced to pay for their purchases with foreign currencies borrowed from foreign bond markets instead of dollars created by our government, and deficit financing costs will rise significantly. If this occurs, we truly will have killed the goose that laid the golden egg for our economy.
Gary Latanich, Ph.D., and emeritus professor of economics at Arkansas State University, can be contacted by email at garylatanich@gmail.com.
