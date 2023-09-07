The U.N. General Assembly gathers each September for its annual meeting in New York – and U.S. presidents make their ritual pilgrimage to promise that, despite its obsessive focus on Russia and China, America really, truly cares about the world’s neediest countries.

Is it any wonder that the Global South, as the developing nations of Asia, Africa and Latin America are collectively described these days, appears increasingly convinced that the United States is paying them lip service? Or that they’re mostly sitting on their hands about a war in Ukraine that most of them know is an abomination?

Follow David Ignatius @IgnatiusPost on X (formerly Twitter).