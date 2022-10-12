Earlier today, I took my family to the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library. Between us, we checked out over $200 worth of books. Earlier today, my living room was clean. Right now, my two children are sitting on the couch, surrounded by a spill of blankets, pillows, stuffed animals and books. It’s a mess, and they’ve been like this for at least an hour, feverishly reading through their library haul. In a while, I’ll remind them to put the books away on the special shelf we have for our library books. Later tonight, we’ll read several together before bed.
I’m a Jonesboro resident and homeowner. I paid my county taxes earlier this week, and I noted the portion going to the library for the whole year – less than I paid for my last takeout run. I’m looking at my living room and my library checkout receipt and thinking I couldn’t ask for a better return on investment. Those kids reading on the couch – that’s priceless.
