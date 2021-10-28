Recently, the word "Nazi" is being thrown about in relation to vaccine mandates. It has been said that we are living in a Nazi regime. Many of our illustrious politicians use that word to describe rights being taken away.
Donald Trump allowed, even encouraged, citizens to say what they once kept to themselves. In particular, fear of white people being replaced by the "other."
To use words like Nazi is dismissive, flippant and shows a complete ignorance of knowledge when one considers the Holocaust, the terrorizing and cruel murder of millions of Jewish people. The world is watching.
Our selfish ways, nasty mouths, our hatred of one another are on display for the entire planet to see. Compromise is meaningless. A mere mask turns usually level-headed people into angry, unrecognizable people.
Doctors, nurses, health care workers, first responders fight every day to heal with loving compassion, yet we snarl and snark, all the while refusing to see what is right in front of us. We are suspicious and leery of those who look different than we do. Politics is dirty, divisive and with no willingness to listen to one another. The world is watching.
What was once a country that opened its arms to those who were fleeing violence and hunger seems in the distant past. Have we asked ourselves, why do so many yearn to come to this country? Are we thoughtful in our thinking? Mothers with children don't walk thousands of miles just to get a free ride. They come, despite all the dangers along the way, to find freedom, a job, peace and opportunity.
I do not believe there are very many of us "white" Americans who would have the courage, physical strength and determination to come so far, brave so much, just because. Do people flee their home country for no good reason? No, they do not. Survival is the motivation.
Immigrants at the border are not illegal, they are undocumented. Human beings are never illegal. Give immigrants a work visa. Immigrants will do the work that we Americans don't want to do. God forbid that my precious grandchildren were starving with their lives being threatened with no one offering a loving touch, a meal or safe harbor. The world is watching.
If the white man is truly worried about "being replaced," then don't use self-checkouts. But no, you can't do that because you are in a hurry. If you are worried about being replaced, then hike yourself out to the snarled shipping lanes and unload those trucks. Immigrants bring a beautiful patchwork blanket of color, intelligence and innovation, and they will work.
Let's think of one another as human beings, not Democrats or Republicans. I, too, have fallen victim to staying in my corner but no more. If we are to save our democracy and our right to vote, then we must do the work.
May we gain the wisdom of listening, sharing and loving one another, even when we are worlds apart in our thinking. Violence is not the answer. Only love can get us through these tumultuous times. We must reject those who promote the "big lie," incite hatred and hatred of the "other." Love is truly what we need right now. The world is watching.
When I think of the word Nazi, in my mind, I see a concentration camp with a mother holding her little girl's hand. The girl's father is ordered to a different line. One line is death, and the other is work and torture. He turns to watch his family become smaller, until the little girl, in her red coat, is just a tiny dot; then he sees red no more. I sense his heartbreak, his desperation. He lives, they die. What path will we take, and what will we do?
The world is watching, and hoping America will wise up with decency.
Karen Slicer
Jonesboro
